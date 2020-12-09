Newcastle squad return to full training

Newcastle United Training Ground
Newcastle United Training Ground (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:38pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Newcastle returned to full group training on Wednesday amid rising expectations that their Premier League clash against West Brom on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

The Magpies’ game against Aston Villa last week became the first top-flight fixture of the season to succumb to the coronavirus, after an outbreak forced the closure of their Darsley Park headquarters.

Newcastle tweeted: “The #NUFC squad return to full group training this afternoon following last week’s temporary closure due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.”

Players returned to training on Tuesday for largely individual preparations, whilst those who tested positive remained subject to strict protocols.

Medics are still working to identify the source of the outbreak, with the return of squad members to Tyneside following last month’s international break understood to be a focus.

Newcastle have not identified those affected or confirmed the number of cases amid speculation that the outbreak may have reached double figures.

