New signing Said Benrahma added to West Ham squad for visit of Man City
Said Benrahma will be added to the West Ham squad for the visit of Manchester City.
The Algeria winger, signed last week from Brentford, is likely to start on the bench.
Striker Sebastien Haller missed the dramatic 3-3 draw at Tottenham last weekend with a knock but he is back in training.
It remains to be seen if there are returns to action for City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, all of whom missed Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Porto due to injury.
When asked about the trio on Friday, boss Pep Guardiola said “some of them will be involved” in the contest at the London Stadium. De Bruyne and Laporte have returned to training.
Fernandinho, withdrawn with a leg problem late on in the Porto match, is sidelined, along with Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Haller.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Garcia, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Aguero, Torres, Delap.