New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19
Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19 - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
22:59pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The deadline-day signing from Porto impressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week at Paris St Germain, where he helped the side to a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener.

But Telles was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for United’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend, just as he was following Wednesday’s 5-0 Group H win against RB Leipzig.

Asked about the Brazil international’s situation, Solskjaer said: “Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He’s been out for a few days, no symptoms though so he’ll be fine, back soon.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man Utd

Telles

PA