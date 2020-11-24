New boss Keith Hill thinks Tranmere have what it takes to be at top end of table

New Tranmere boss Keith Hill believes his side have what it takes to compete at the top end of the League Two table after watching them beat Carlisle 1-0.

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal early in the second period proved to be the difference between the two sides and gave Rovers a fourth league win in a row and their fifth victory in six games.

After steering Tranmere to victory in his first game in charge, Hill said: “It is a great result. I’ve watched the last five games and we have won a different way tonight, we’ve won with character.

“The goal was fantastic and good enough to win any game, but it was the character that won it tonight.

“Promotion is the aim of the players and I have to reflect their ambition. I’m not going to sit here singing and dancing through the roof that we are going to win the league.

“Our job now is to lead the players. They are very ambitious and competitive.

“The way we won on Saturday and then today is a reflection of how deep the squad is in dealing with the opposition.

“There will be bumps and different problems to deal with, but we have a squad to deal with the ambition and compete in the higher echelons of this league.

“At the minute nothing needs to change. If it isn’t broke don’t fix it, maybe modify it slightly. The magic is already here, I just need to add some salt and pepper.”

Hill’s charges had to dig deep in the second half to repel a barrage of Carlisle attacks, but goalkeeper Scott Davies was left relatively untroubled throughout the game.

United boss Chris Beech insisted his players were two or three per cent off it at Prenton Park.

He said: “It was a tight game that was separated by a bit of brilliance that went in their favour in the second half.

“I thought Tranmere passed better in the first half but without really doing anything to our backline and we were comfortable.

“They came out in the second half and benefitted off a diagonal where the lad has cut inside and smacked one in the top corner, which was disappointing.

“Well done to them, they got the opportunity and took it, we had opportunities and their keeper pulled off a good save but we didn’t get a clear-cut chance after that.

“It didn’t drop and that will happen and it will happen again.

“With a bit of luck in the future we will play not as well and get more out of the game.

“I felt we were a little bit under it tonight, didn’t have that zest and were maybe two or three per cent off and we didn’t get what we needed tonight.”