Neil Warnock impressed by battling Wycombe as Middlesbrough grind out win

Neil Warnock wants his Middlesbrough side to take a leaf out of Wycombe’s book after beating the Sky Bet Championship basement boys 3-1.

Play-off chasing Boro climbed to within a point of the top six thanks to goals from Marcus Browne, Marcus Tavernier and Chuba Akpom, having trailed to Uche Ikpeazu’s opener after just three minutes.

And despite consigning them to defeat, Warnock lauded the Chairboys’ attitude and wants his charges to show similar commitment to their Premier League bid.

“Once our first goal went in I thought we played some good stuff and could have had a few more,” said Warnock.

“But we know what it’s like at Adams Park. I’ve just said I would be proud to manage both teams today because they gave absolutely everything.

“Gareth [Ainsworth, Wycombe’s manager] knows what I think about how they got promotion. He’s a miracle worker. When you’ve got lads giving everything like that, I want my lads to do the same and then their ability might show through.

“The thing about coming here is that if you get on the bus with all three points you’ve got the job done, because not many teams will like coming here.

“We’ve dominated certain games and ended up losing. I thought the changes made a difference.”

The struggling hosts made the perfect start with Ikpeazu breaking the deadlock, curling in a left-footed shot on only his second start for the club since his summer move from Hearts.

Middlesbrough lacked composure early on but quickly found their feet with two goals in six minutes through Browne and Tavernier.

Brown headed in a Paddy McNair corner on the half-hour to draw level and Tavernier then finished off a driving run by shifting the ball onto his left and firing home a low drive.

McNair was the provider for the third as his dangerous delivery struck the angle of post and bar befor being prodded in by Akpom three minutes from time.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth felt his side were outclassed for one of the first times in a season where they have lost 14 of 23 games.

“We started really well with some really big positives,” Ainsworth said.

“Uche scored a great goal but after that we were second best in a lot of areas. It was a much better us today but they’re a good side – strong, powerful, organised. A typical Neil Warnock side and they deserve the win.

“The chances were there. We’ve got to make sure we take them at this level. We don’t get as many as we did in the lower leagues but no complaints on the result.

“We were second best at times and it’s not often I’ve had to say that, maybe 2-3 times this season. But we’ll take that on the chin. We’ve got to learn from that.”