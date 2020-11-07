Neil Lennon urges Celtic to find consistency with tough away trips ahead

Neil Lennon believes form is more significant than the venue for forthcoming fixtures as Celtic prepare for their last Premiership game before the international break.

The Hoops are still reeling from their 4-1 Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague on Thursday night which left them bottom of Group H with one point from nine and with one win in their last six matches.

The champions, who are nine points behind Premiership leaders Rangers with two games in hand, face Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday and when November’s international break is over they take on Hibernian and Sparta Prague away with AC Milan in the San Siro also on the horizon.

The Celtic boss said: “Those are games you should be looking forward to.

“Going into the last international break we won eight and kept four clean sheets.

“Since then we have been so inconsistent. I am hoping the players go away, are successful, come back fit and then we build.

“We have to find a level of consistency, not just the team but the individuals as well. Far too many of them have been up and down this season.

“Without the crowds, I don’t think home or away advantage is a big thing as maybe it would be.

“What we have to do is knuckle down, play properly. We didn’t play properly on Thursday.

“We have to do the nuts and bolts and basics of the game, the hard yards a lot better.”

Lennon knows all about Well striker Tony Watt, who has scored in each of his last two games for Stephen Robinson’s side.

The Northern Irishman was in his first spell in the Parkhead hotseat in 2012 when Watt, as a teenage substitute, scored his famous goal in the 2-1 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Since then Watt, now 26, has played for a series of clubs including Hearts and St Johnstone but Lennon remains an admirer.

He said: “He has been a bit of a wanderer, a bit of nomad and maybe he has found a home where he is stable and Stephen is getting the best out of his talent.

“He is a talented player but if you look at Tony’s career he has come in and hit the ground running at some clubs but never really followed through and realised the potential he had.

“He had ability, he really made an impact when he first came in. He was a physical specimen and a good finisher as well.

“For some reason, maybe a flaw in his temperament, he wasn’t able to be consistent.

“But he is still young and still a very good player.”