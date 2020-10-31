Neil Critchley delighted to see Jerry Yates find net as Blackpool beat Burton

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley was delighted to see his side finally achieve an away win as Jerry Yates struck twice to secure a 2-1 victory over Burton

Yates finally got off the mark in a Blackpool shirt slotting home on 21 minutes before sealing victory from the penalty spot with a quarter of an hour remaining having gone 11 games without a goal since his summer move from Rotherham and Critchley was happy for his man to break his duck.

Critchley said: “I’m delighted with the three points. I believe we’ve played a lot better than that this season and come away with nothing so we will certainly take that today.

“I am delighted for him (Yates) because he is such an infectious personality.

“He brings great energy to the team, to the training ground every day. I love him, the staff love him, the players love him. I think you could see that when he scored. Everyone was made up for him so it’s a big moment for him.”

Critchley had to watch on as debutant defender Daniel Gretarsson inadvertently put substitute Charles Vernam’s cross beyond his own keeper for the equaliser but was full of praise for how his side fought back.

“I have to say the spirit and the effort of the players is first class and they deserve that feeling in the dressing room after the game because of what they’ve put into other games.”

Burton boss Jake Buxton cut a frustrated figure as he was left to rue his side failing to build on their impressive draw at Peterborough in the week and slipping to another home defeat.

“We are really disappointed today” he said, “We have spoken about how if your performances are correct the results will come and we didn’t put either together today. Performance levels were not to the expectations that we have and we had four or five out there today who were under par and in those circumstances you are not going to win games.”

“We didn’t start with quite the intensity that we have had in the last couple of games” Buxton reflected “We picked the same side after Peterborough and I expected them to start better than they did.

The way that we are conceding goals and the way that we are giving opponents the easy head start it is costing us and it will continue to cost us if we don’t get rid of that from our game.