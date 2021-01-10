Neeskens Kebano urges Fulham to build on FA Cup win

Neeskens Kebano believes Fulham can build on their FA Cup win at QPR and maintain their bid for Premier League survival.

The Cottagers are now unbeaten in five matches in all competitions after goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and fellow substitute Kebano saw off their west London neighbours 2-0 after extra-time.

Winger Kebano has started only one Premier League match so far this season so he was delighted to grab his chance in the cup.

“I need some games so the opportunity to play in the FA Cup was good, first of all because we won,” he told Fulham TV.

“I just wanted to be able to bring my quality and show what I can bring to the team.

“The lads were smiling after the game and it’s something we can build on. There were some opportunities for the ones who don’t play a lot and it’s good to have some minutes in the tank.”

Championship Rangers’ lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was laid bare as they squandered a host of presentable chances across the 90 minutes.

Shortly after the final whistle they announced the signing of former Loftus Road favourite Charlie Austin, and there could be more to come.

“It’s about the squad. We are very light in terms of the squad,” said manager Mark Warburton.

“You saw young guys coming on as subs so the squad is exceptionally light and we need to add some freshness to it, some experience as well, so we will do that and hopefully we’re very close.”