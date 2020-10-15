Nathan Smith back in the fold as Port Vale welcome Salford
Port Vale will have defender Nathan Smith available again for Saturday’s visit of Salford.
Smith is expected to line up alongside captain Leon Legge in the centre of defence after missing the last three games while in self-isolation due to a coronavirus case within his family.
Midfielder Manny Oyeleke could also be available to manager John Askey having returned to training following a muscle strain.
David Amoo and Zak Mills remain sidelined.
Paul Scholes will take interim charge of Salford for the first time after the surprise sacking of Graham Alexander.
Alexander was shown the door on Monday despite Salford being unbeaten in the opening five games of the season and fourth in Sky Bet League Two.
Scholes owns a 10 per cent share in the club alongside former Manchester United team-mates David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville.
He has no reported injury concerns to contend with for the short trip south.