Nathan Ralph ruled out for the season as struggling Southend take on Port Vale

11:42am, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Southend suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Port Vale with the news Nathan Ralph will miss the rest of the season.

The left-back was carried off in the bottom side’s recent loss at Salford and scans have now confirmed cruciate ligament damage.

He joins Lewis Gard as a long-term casualty, with the midfielder also sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Manager Mark Molesley is hopeful defender John White and midfielder Simeon Akinola will soon be back in action after lay-offs.

Port Vale will check on the fitness of left-back Cristian Montano ahead of the trip to Roots Hall.

Montano is doubtful after being forced off in the first half of the midweek victory over Cheltenham with a tight hamstring.

Defender Zak Mills could come into the reckoning after a month out with a hamstring injury while Manny Oyeleke and Harry McKirdy are also nearing returns.

Forward Theo Robinson, a summer signing from Southend, is set to face his old club.

