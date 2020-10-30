Nathan Ralph ruled out for the season as struggling Southend take on Port Vale
Southend suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two visit of Port Vale with the news Nathan Ralph will miss the rest of the season.
The left-back was carried off in the bottom side’s recent loss at Salford and scans have now confirmed cruciate ligament damage.
He joins Lewis Gard as a long-term casualty, with the midfielder also sidelined by a serious knee injury.
Manager Mark Molesley is hopeful defender John White and midfielder Simeon Akinola will soon be back in action after lay-offs.
Port Vale will check on the fitness of left-back Cristian Montano ahead of the trip to Roots Hall.
Montano is doubtful after being forced off in the first half of the midweek victory over Cheltenham with a tight hamstring.
Defender Zak Mills could come into the reckoning after a month out with a hamstring injury while Manny Oyeleke and Harry McKirdy are also nearing returns.
Forward Theo Robinson, a summer signing from Southend, is set to face his old club.