Nathan Delfouneso earns Bolton first home win of season
Nathan Delfouneso’s third goal of the season clinched Bolton’s 1-0 Skybet League Two win over Bradford and earned Ian Evatt a first home victory as Trotters boss.
But Wanderers needed Billy Crellin’s second-half save from Billy Clarke’s penalty to avenge an opening day EFL Cup defeat by the Bantams.
Crellin was urged to ‘man up’ by Evatt after last Saturday’s draw at Cambridge; comments for which the ex-Barrow chief apologised after social media criticism.
This time Crellin was the hero, keeping out Clarke’s 69th-minute spot-kick as Stuart McCall’s visitors responded well to a poor first-half display.
New dad Delfouneso was celebrating again after netting his 13th-minute winner. The striker fired home from 12 yards after Antoni Sarcevic’s lob was headed onto his own bar by Elliot Watt as he attempted to clear.
But Bolton one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, laboured to only their second win of the campaign.
Bradford, now three games without a win, had one decent penalty shout rejected before Clarke’s miss while Anthony O’Connor, Connor Wood and Clayton Donaldson went close to an equaliser.