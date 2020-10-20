Moses Emmanuel bags brace as Wealdstone win again
Moses Emmanuel netted twice as Wealdstone made it back-to-back wins in the National League by beating Chesterfield 3-2.
Chesterfield took a third-minute lead with Tom Denton converting from the penalty spot after Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted brought down Nathan Tyson.
But Wealdstone responded with two goals in three minutes from Emmanuel.
First he headed home a Dennon Lewis cross in the 13th minute and the same pair combined to put the home side in front.
Denton then saw his header well saved by Isted before Alex Dyer fired a shot against the crossbar for Wealdstone, who made it 3-1 courtesy of a Jacob Mendy stunner.
Denton set up a frantic finale by pulling a goal back with seven minutes left and Scott Boden was denied an equaliser by a fine save from Isted as Wealdstone held on.