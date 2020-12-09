Morecambe’s Jordan Slew lands three-game ban

By NewsChain Sport
17:46pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Morecambe striker Jordan Slew has been banned for three games for violent conduct.

Slew was involved in an incident at the end of Morecambe’s 2-1 defeat to Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Jordan Slew will be suspended for Morecambe FC’s next three games following a breach of FA Rule E1 that happened during an EFL League Two game against Newport County FC on Saturday (5/12/20).

“The striker admitted that an incident at the end of the game, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera, constitutes violent conduct.

“Jordan Slew also claimed that the standard penalty of three games was clearly excessive, but during a subsequent hearing an independent Regulatory Commission ordered for it to be applied immediately.”

