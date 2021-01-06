Morecambe sign Blackburn midfielder Brad Lyons on loan for rest of season

Brad Lyons (left) has joined Morecambe on loan from Blackburn
By NewsChain Sport
17:29pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Morecambe have signed Blackburn midfielder Brad Lyons on loan for the rest of the season.

Lyons, who has been a member of Blackburn’s Under-23 squad since joining from Northern Irish side Coleraine, made 17 appearances during a loan spell at St Mirren in 2019.

“I feel privileged to be here,” Lyons, 23, told the Morecambe website.

“Morecambe’s a good club that’s on the up and fighting for a place in the play-offs at the minute, so I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully I can do well, help the club and maybe put myself in the spotlight.

“I know League Two is a very competitive league. I’ve watched loads of games at this level and it’s going to be physical.”

