Morecambe pair Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden self-isolating due to Covid-19 rules
16:12pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
Morecambe have announced that Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden have been forced to self-isolate in line with Government coronavirus rules.
The duo missed Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Maldon and Tiptree and will again be absent when the Shrimps host Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
The news comes just a week after Harry Davis and Cole Stockton returned to the squad following their own periods of isolation.
“To lose another two players so soon is not ideal, but we are operating in difficult times,” manager Derek Adams told the club’s website.