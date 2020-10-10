Morecambe go top of table after victory at Oldham
Morecambe climbed to the top of Sky Bet League Two courtesy of a deserved 3-2 victory at struggling Oldham
Derek Adams’ side notched an impressive fourth win from five so far this term, while Oldham now prop up the fourth-tier table.
Morecambe went close early on when John O’Sullivan turned neatly before drilling inches off target.
Aaron Wildig then crossed for Harry Davis, only for his bullet header to be brilliantly saved by Ian Lawlor.
At the other end Jordan Barnett ought to have done better when he fired into the side-netting.
The Shrimps took the lead three minutes before the break when Ryan Cooney’s cross was met by Wildig and his downward header squirmed underneath Lawlor.
The Latics evened it up in the 52nd minute when Conor McAleny drove his seventh goal of the season into the corner from 12 yards after Dylan Fage’s cross had not been cleared.
However, the visitors went back in front when Alex Kenyon headed home Wildig’s corner-kick.
It was 3-1 in the 66th minute when Cole Stockton powered home a header to convert O’Sullivan’s cross.
McAleny’s header from substitute Dylan Bahamboula’s cross late on was mere consolation as the Latics could not find a leveller.