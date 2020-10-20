Morecambe and Mansfield share spoils
Morecambe and Mansfield fought out a battling 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium.
Both goals came in an entertaining first half with the Shrimps taking an early lead before struggling Mansfield, who are still searching for their first win of the season, pulled one back.
Adam Phillips gave Morecambe the lead in only the third minute. Striker Cole Stockton created space down the right and delivered the perfect cross for Phillips to nip in front of his marker to score his fifth goal of the season from close range.
After a poor start Mansfield came back into the game, with Ryan Sweeney heading over a left-wing George Maris corner from close range before they levelled the scores on 26 minutes.
Kellan Gordon was the provider with a good cross down the right which was met by the onrushing Harry Charsley, who squeezed the ball into the right-hand corner of the Morecambe goal past Jake Turner.
Stephen McLaughlin was lucky to escape a red card for a reckless high tackle on John O’Sullivan and Morecambe were left fuming again when it looked like Stockton had been bowled over in the penalty area.
The Morecambe frontman went close to a second for his side when Marek Stech superbly tipped away a header before McLaughlin saw a free-kick well saved by Turner as both sides searched for the winner.