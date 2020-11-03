Montel Gibson fires Grimsby to victory over Barrow

Grimsby ended their winless run
Grimsby ended their winless run - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:59pm, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Grimsby chalked up their first victory in five Sky Bet League Two games with a 1-0 win against new boys Barrow.

Montel Gibson scored the only goal after 60 minutes at Blundell Park – slotting home his second for the club from close range.

A frantic start to the evening saw Barrow striker Dior Angus denied by Grimsby’s James McKeown, who palmed his stinging drive over the crossbar.

At the other end, Max Wright ought to have opened the scoring with a header, while summer signing Gibson also went close.

Chances proved to be at a premium for the rest of the first half, though, as the sides went into half-time goalless.

It was a similar story upon the restart, too, before Wright sparked the game into life with an inviting cross that Gibson turned into the net with his left foot.

On-loan Barrow substitute Jayden Reid came within inches of an equaliser when he dragged against the post, but the Bluebirds ultimately slipped to their first defeat in five outings.

