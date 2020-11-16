Monday, November 16: Football rumours from the media

<p>Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero are among those in the news this morning</p>

Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero are among those in the news this morning

By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
8:56am, Mon 16 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News says Erling Haaland is considered the leading target for Manchester City as they look to prioritise signing a top-class striker next summer. According to the paper, which cites a report from 90min, the 20-year-old goal-scoring machine is at the top of the list of potential alternatives for Sergio Aguero, who is yet to sign an extension with City.

Another player believed to be on City’s list is Inter Milan’s 23-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez. The Manchester Evening News says Martinez is being considered as a more viable option for the club to pursue, primarily due to the number of clubs likely to be chasing Haaland.

Leicester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – King Power Stadium (PA Wire)

Staying with City, the Daily Star reports the club are weighing up a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. City sold the 22-year-old to Villa last year with a £25million buyback clause, and Pep Guardiola is believed to be considering a reunion following the Brazil international’s strong recent form.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a summer move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Sun, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says the 27-year-old is being looked at as competition for Barcelona’s current defensive options. Rudiger, who has yet to play any Premier League minutes this season, is believed to be open to the move.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Reading v Chelsea – Pre-Season Friendly – Madejski Stadium (PA Archive)

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Italian publication Gazetta Dello Sport says Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sell the 26-year-old midfielder to Napoli at the end of the season.

Hakan Calhanoglu: The AC Milan midfielder could be on the way to Atletico Madrid after contract talks with the Italian club stalled, reports Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gossip

PA