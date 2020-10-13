Mo Bettamer and Josh Rees at the double as Aldershot cruise
21:44pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Mo Bettamer and Josh Rees each bagged a brace as Aldershot cruised to a first National League win of the season by thrashing Dover 5-0 at Crabble Stadium.
Harry Panayiotou tapped into an empty net from close range following a James Rowe cross to open the scoring in the 31st minute.
The visitors doubled their lead two minutes later when Bettamer cut inside and curled the ball into the far corner.
It was three in first-half stoppage time as Rees slotted home after Alfie Whittingham and Craig Tanner combined.
Rees added his second of the game in the 57th minute after being set up by Whittingham, with Bettamer’s deflected effort completing the scoring six minutes from time.