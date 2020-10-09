MK Dons sign veteran striker Cameron Jerome

Veteran striker Cameron Jerome has returned to England by signing for MK Dons

The 34-year-old, who spent the last two seasons at Turkish top-flight Goztepe, has joined Sky Bet League One Dons on an unspecified contract.

The transfer is subject to international and EFL clearance.

“I’ve spoken to (manager) Russ (Martin) a few times over the summer, about the project he has here and it felt like the perfect fit for me to come and play football,” Jerome told the Dons website.

“I’ve been out of the country for a couple of years, but I wanted to come back to England.

“With Russell at the helm and the younger players coming through, I have the opportunity to bring something on and off the pitch.

“In that respect, it seems like the right fit for me, especially with the style of football he wants to play. It’s a great place to come and play and I’m excited to get going.”

Huddersfield-born Jerome has scored 138 goals in English football for Cardiff, Birmingham, Stoke, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Derby.

Jerome won the League Cup at Birmingham and was capped by England at under-21 level.

Martin, a former team-mate of Jerome’s at Norwich, said: “Cameron is a player I spoke to a lot during this transfer window, he had to clarify his situation with regards to his situation in Turkey and he had a lot of offers abroad and in England.

“I’m really pleased he’s decided to come play for MK Dons. It’s a real bit of experience for the group and will add to what Dean (Lewington) and Richard (Keogh) bring.

“Most importantly, we’ve signed someone who is really hungry to show what he’s still got. He’s not lost any of the power of pace he’s shown regularly throughout his career.

“He’s really going to add to us as a group, the strikers we’ve got, and the process we’re working on. He really buys into everything we are doing and he’s going to be a really good signing for us.”