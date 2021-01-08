MK Dons sign Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird on loan
MK Dons have signed teenage Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on loan until the end of the season.
Laird has made two senior appearances for United, both of which were in the Europa League, and has represented England at Under-19 level.
The 19-year-old has worked his way up through the club’s youth system and was involved in the under-21s’ 6-0 win over Salford in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this season.
“I’m buzzing to get started,” Laird told the MK Dons website.
“The manager has shown a lot of faith in me and what I can do for the team, and that’s all I could ask for – it’s now up to me to show why he was right to choose me.
“This is the perfect place for me to continue developing, with the way the team play. They are aggressive, they like to get in behind and they leave it all out on the pitch and that’s my idea of football.”
Manager Russell Martin said: “Ethan is someone with real quality and we’re really pleased to be able to bring him in. He’s chosen to come here over a number of options, which is brilliant for us.”