MK Dons boss Russell Martin charged with two breaches of FA rules
11:29am, Wed 13 Jan 2021
MK Dons manager Russell Martin has been charged with two breaches of Football Association rules following his side’s FA Cup defeat at Burnley.
Martin is alleged to have used “abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official” at the end of normal time in a tie which Burnley eventually won on penalties.
The 35-year-old is also charged with improper conduct for “failing to leave the field of play and/or the technical area after subsequently being dismissed”.
Martin has until Friday, January 15 to respond to the charges.