Mixed feelings for Stuart McCall as Bradford peg back unbeaten Walsall

Manager Stuart McCall praised his Bradford team for a battling comeback against unbeaten Walsall, although he was disappointed not to win the match.

Bradford fell behind in the 23rd minute to a superb 25-yard left-foot shot from George Nurse, but hit back strongly after half-time.

After Liam Roberts made a fine diving save to keep out Clayton Donaldson’s 20-yard shot, they gained their reward in the 76th minute when the keeper brought down Connor Wood and substitute Billy Clarke scored from the spot to earn a 1-1 draw.

McCall said: “I thought we did enough in the second half to win the game.

“That said, Walsall are unbeaten in 12 matches stretching back to last season and they don’t concede many. They are a hard-working side who are difficult to break down.

“So although I am slightly disappointed not to win, it was a hard-earned point.

“I thought we started OK but we were not bright and were not as precise with our passing as we should have been. We got higher up the pitch in the second half and started putting pressure on without creating too many chances.”

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke said: “We were the better team in the first half and we scored a great goal through our left-back George Nurse.

“Bradford came into it in the second half but we defended superbly.

“This preserves our unbeaten record. Performances have been good and we are building as a club. I know five of our seven matches have been draws this season, but it is not easy to win football matches.

“Bradford would have been expected to win the game but we had our opportunities and we could have nicked it at the end.”