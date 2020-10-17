Mitch Megginson double delivers debut League One victory for Cove Rangers
Mitch Megginson scored twice and missed a penalty as newly-promoted Cove Rangers began life in Scottish League One with a 3-1 success over nine-man East Fife.
Rangers captain Mitchel Megginson, who blazed over from the spot with the game goalless, atoned by striking either side of half-time to put last season’s League Two champions in control.
East Fife faced an uphill battle after winger Danny Denholm was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute having conceded the free-kick which led to the opener following a poor challenge on Megginson.
Jack Hamilton halved the deficit close to the hour mark but, after Leighton McIntosh restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage, the Fifers’ hopes of a fightback were extinguished when Aaron Dunsmore collected a second yellow card and was dismissed.
Falkirk, last season’s runners-up, struck twice late on to win 3-1 at Montrose.
Callum Morrison’s 85th-minute penalty, after Gable Endies defender Andrew Steeves was dismissed for bringing down Lee Miller, and a stoppage-time breakaway goal from Robbie Leitch secured victory.
Akeel Francis had put the Bairns ahead just before the break but Aidan Quinn levelled soon after the restart.
Airdrie secured a comfortable 2-0 success at home to Peterhead.
Dale Carrick put the Diamonds ahead from the penalty spot just before the break before Callum Fordyce doubled the advantage 19 minutes from time.
Ally Love’s strike was enough to earn Clyde a 1-0 success over rivals Partick Thistle, while Forfar and Dumbarton played out a goalless draw at Station Park.