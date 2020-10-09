Mitch Clark makes Port Vale return
13:32pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
Leicester full-back Mitch Clark has rejoined Port Vale on loan until January.
The 21-year-old has agreed a third spell at Vale Park as cover for injured duo James Gibbons and Zak Mills.
“It feels good to be back,” Clark told the club website. It’s my third spell so I’m used to the lads and used to the atmosphere around the training ground and looking forward to it.
“With the lads out injured I’m looking to step in and fill the spot and keep up the good work the team have been doing.
“When you get a sniff of playing league football you don’t want to stop. I want to be playing league football, it’s as simple as that, and it’s my goal to get as high as possible in my career.”