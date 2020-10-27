Millwall first-team coaching staff self-isolating after two more Covid cases
Two more members of Millwall’s first-team coaching staff have returned positive Covid-19 tests, the club has announced.
Millwall reported on Friday that manager Gary Rowett had tested positive and would go into self-isolation for 10 days, missing the weekend’s draw against Barnsley and the upcoming games against Preston and Huddersfield.
However, two further members have since also tested positive for coronavirus and the Lions will take precautionary measures.
In a statement the club said: “In the interest of health and safety to them, support staff, players and appropriate stakeholders, the club has therefore decided that all other senior coaching personnel should also self isolate in accordance with government guidelines.”
Millwall under-23s manager Kevin Nugent, player-coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will oversee the upcoming two fixtures before Rowett’s return from self-isolation on November 2.