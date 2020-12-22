Mikey Johnston confident Celtic can continue stringing wins together

Mikey Johnston insists Celtic have all the evidence they need to believe they can continue on the winning streak.

The Hoops clinched an unprecedented quadruple domestic treble with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday after 120 minutes of a William Hill Scottish Cup final delayed from last season had ended 3-3.

The historic victory followed wins over Lille in the Europa League and Kilmarnock in the Premiership which halted a poor run of form.

Johnston, who returned as a late substitute for the Killie game to make his first appearance since January following surgery on both his calves, is confident of stringing a run of wins together as Celtic look to claw back Rangers’ 16-point lead at the top of the Premiership, albeit the Light Blues have played three games more.

The 21-year-old winger said: “We have shown it in the past. It is the same team we have had in the past few years and we have shown that we are winners and we can win games every week.

“So I definitely think we can. We are going to take something from the game (on Sunday) and we have big games coming up and we need to get results every week.

“Teams can struggle at some points.

“Things haven’t went our way at times but we are just taking each game at a time now and being positive every week.”

Johnston is grateful he was fit enough to come on as substitute at Hampden where he scored in the penalty shoot-out.

He said: “It is amazing coming back in this week. It was a big occasion and to come back at this time was brilliant.

“I am working on my fitness, trying to get back to full fitness and match fitness.

“I am working hard in training to get back to that level.”