Mikel San Jose set for Birmingham debut

Mikel San Jose could make his first appearance for Birmingham
Mikel San Jose could make his first appearance for Birmingham - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:43pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Birmingham midfielder Mikel San Jose is poised for his debut in the home game against former boss Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday.

San Jose, signed from Athletic Bilbao last month, is expected to be named in Aitor Karanka’s squad.

Forward Jeremie Bela will be assessed following international duty with Angola.

Forward Jonathan Leko is still unavailable, but is edging closer to his return following a serious knee injury and midfielder Josh McEachran (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Wednesday defenders Dominic Iorfa and Osaze Urhoghide could be back in contention following injury lay-offs.

Iorfa missed the Owls’ home draw against QPR before the international break due to a hamstring problem, but has made a quicker-than-expected recovery.

Fellow centre-half Urhoghide has yet to feature this season due to a serious knee injury.

Liam Palmer (back), Tom Lees (groin), Izzy Brown (knee) and Liam Shaw (ankle) are all doubtful and Chey Dunkley (broken leg) is still out.

