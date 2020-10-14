Mike Jackson excited by addition of midfielder Jack Young at Tranmere
14:45pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Tranmere boss Mike Jackson believes new signing Jack Young “provides something different” that the club do not currently have.
The 19-year-old midfielder has joined Rovers from Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.
Young was in and around Newcastle’s first-team squad last season, and Jackson said: “This is Jack’s first loan and he is so enthusiastic and wants to further develop his game.
“He will provide great competition in midfield, and he provides something different that we don’t currently have.
“We have received a number of excellent reports about Jack. He has lots of energy, he has trained with the first team at Newcastle United and they think a lot of him. He is a great addition to the squad.”