Midtjylland boss Brian Priske hoping to pick up more points against Liverpool

Midtjylland coach Brian Priske admits expectations have been raised for the visit of Liverpool after earning their first point in last week’s Champions League draw against Atalanta.

After four successive defeats, conceding 11 goals, they secured a 1-1 draw in Bergamo to ensure their debut in the competition did not end with a blank.

The visit of Liverpool, winners in 2019 and the current Premier League champions, will be a highlight for the Danish side in their final home match of the year and Priske hopes they can rise to the occasion.

“Of course we do not know 100 per cent who Liverpool will line up with, but to start with, our focus is on ourselves,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“We are all looking forward to the last match in this year’s Champions League, which is also our last home game (of 2020).

“We will do everything to deliver a great result and actually expect a lot from ourselves after last week’s experience against Atalanta.

“All our energy and strength is directed towards Liverpool tomorrow and the attempt to get three more points.”

Midtjylland defender Erik Sviatchenko believes the experience of playing in their first Champions League campaign has been invaluable for the players.

“We had a good match the last time we met Liverpool (a 2-0 defeat at Anfield) and have generally gained a lot of good experience during the autumn,” he said.

“If everyone works as one and does the things we are good at, we are hard to play against, and then we have good opportunities to take points against even the best.”