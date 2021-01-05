Midfielders Liam Kinsella and Alfie Bates commit to Walsall until 2023
Walsall midfielders Liam Kinsella and Alfie Bates have signed new contracts that will keep them at the League Two club until 2023.
Youth product Kinsella, 24, who made his debut in 2014 and scored his first goal for the club the following year, has featured in every game of the current season so far.
“I am delighted to sign a new deal with the club,” the 24-year-old, who has featured 154 times for the Saddlers, told the club’s website.
“I have been here for a long time now and I am lucky enough to continue the journey with this great club.
“It was a very proud moment for me when I played my 150th game. I have signed a new deal now and hopefully I can continue to rack up the appearances for the club and I’d now like to go on and make 200, maybe even 250 appearances for the club.”
Nineteen-year-old Bates, who has made 46 appearances in all competitions since making his first-team bow in October 2018, was equally thrilled to have committed his future to the Saddlers.
He said: “Walsall is where I want to be and Walsall is where I want to play my football.
“It’s been an up-and-down season for us and the fans but I’m looking forward to going into the second half of the season strongly.”