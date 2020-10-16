Middlesbrough without Ashley Fletcher for Reading clash
Middlesbrough will be without striker Ashley Fletcher for the visit of Reading.
Fletcher’s hamstring injury is worse than first feared and he looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after seeing a specialist earlier this week.
It leaves boss Neil Warnock heading to the transfer market as he tries to force a loan deal for Everton’s Yannick Bolasie.
Patrick Roberts could be set for a second debut after rejoining the club earlier this week.
Reading could hand Tomas Esteves a debut as they aim to continue their best start to a season for 35 years.
The youngster arrived from Porto on loan this week and could come straight into the side.
Lucas Joao is pushing for a start having been on the bench at Watford after dislocating his shoulder.
Ovie Ejaria missed the win over Watford with illness but he is back while Felipe Araruna, Andy Yiadom and John Swift are still injured.