Middlesbrough sign former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore
15:57pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Middlesbrough have signed former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore on a short-term deal.
The 26-year-old has agreed an initial contract until mid-January after training with the Sky Bet Championship club for a number of weeks.
The former England Under-21 international left the Black Cats after seven years at the end of last season but boss Neil Warnock has been pleased with Watmore’s attitude.
“I’m ever so pleased we’ve been able to get him on board,” Warnock told the club’s website.
“He’s done very well in training and he’s a smashing lad. He fits in really well in the dressing and I’m hoping that he can give us a bit of something different.
“It’s only a short-term contract and it’s up to him to show us that he deserves a longer one.”