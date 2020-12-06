Micky Mellon could return for Rangers trip, reveals Dundee United stand-in boss

Dundee United stand-in manager Thomas Courts admits the club could have some of their coaching staff back for next Sunday’s trip to Rangers.

Courts was in the dugout for Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat at Livingston as the club’s entire backroom personnel, including manager Micky Mellon, and nine players were told to self-isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

However, former Kelty Hearts boss Courts, who is the academy head of tactical performance at Tannadice, insists United could be in a better position when they take on the league leaders.

Courts said: “It is not my job to think that far ahead.

“I think the manager will quickly turn his attention to that and his staff.

“I believe some of his staff might be available for next week, I will be willing and able if required.

“I have experience as a manager and a coach but I was a facilitator on Saturday for the gaffer.

“He had direct access to the players and direct access to the bench.

“We gave him a very good representation. When it settles and I do reflect it has been a great opportunity to provide a service to top players. There were signs on Saturday that we almost cracked it.”

Mellon had access to a live television feed and was in constant contact with the bench throughout the 2-0 setback.

Following a bright start by his team, Livingston took the lead in the 54th minute when Scott Pittman fired past Benjamin Siegrist from inside the box.

Marvin Bartley then converted from close range after United failed to clear Josh Mullin’s corner 20 minutes later.

The victory was a second successive win for Lions caretaker manager Davie Martindale.

The club’s head of football operations also oversaw the previous week’s 4-0 Betfred Cup victory over Ayr and is hoping Saturday’s success has boosted his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis.

Martindale, who had also been the assistant manager to former manager Gary Holt, said: “I thought the boys were brilliant. In the first 25 minutes I thought both teams were having a go at each other, then from then on I thought we dominated with our style and the boys were fantastic.

“I think the intensity was there, it was there last week and we’ve got back to boys understanding what is needed to win games of football. It’s maybe been missing.”