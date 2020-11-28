Michail Antonio could return for West Ham against Aston Villa

Michail Antonio could make his return from injury for West Ham against Aston Villa on Monday
By NewsChain Sport
10:55am, Sat 28 Nov 2020
West Ham manager David Moyes could be handed a boost with the possible return of joint-top goalscorer Michail Antonio on Monday.

The forward has been suffering from a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines for over a month.

Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.

Midfielder Ross Barkley remains out for Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea loanee was forced off in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and is out for up to three weeks.

Frederic Guilbert has returned to training along with Kortney Hause, while Keinan Davis will resume on Sunday after a calf injury. Bjorn Engels is still struggling with a thigh problem, while Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are out.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Snodgrass, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Randolph.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Ramsey, Trezeguet, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

