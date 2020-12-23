Michail Antonio in contention for Brighton clash

Michail Antonio has scored three goals for West Ham this season
By NewsChain Sport
17:52pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
Michail Antonio will be assessed ahead of West Ham’s match with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The attacker has not featured in December due to a hamstring injury, but is back in training and is expected to return for the Hammers during the festive period.

Arthur Masuaku is out following knee surgery, while Manuel Lanzini will be monitored after a hamstring injury saw him miss Monday’s 3-0 loss at Chelsea.

Brighton will once again be without injured defender Tariq Lamptey.

The full-back missed the weekend draw with Sheffield United and continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Noble, Haller, Fornals, Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Dawson, Fredericks, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Antonio, Martin.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Veltman, Bernardo, March, Bissouma, Lallana, Propper, Alzate, Molumby, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay, Zeqiri.

