Michael Tonge joins Huddersfield’s academy coaching staff
Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Tonge has joined Huddersfield’s academy coaching staff.
Tonge, 37, who made over 400 Football League appearances for various clubs during an 18-year playing career, has been appointed to a new role of individual coach.
Huddersfield said on their official website: “Michael – who holds the UEFA B License – will help Town’s academy players from the B Team through the age groups with their Individual Development Plans (IDPs).”
Town’s academy manager Emyr Humphreys added: “Through a detailed interview process, Michael showed unrivalled ambition to be a success and really drive this new role forward.
“He had a real understanding of the steps that players need to take in order to make the transition to a senior team, and we’re delighted he’s agreed to join us.”
Tonge was released by Manchester United as a teenager and went on to make over 260 league appearances for the Blades.
He also had stints at Stoke, Leeds, Stevenage and Port Vale, where he ended his playing career in 2019, and had loan spells at Preston, Derby, Barnsley and Millwall.