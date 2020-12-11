Michael O’Halloran could be sidelined by Scott Brown incident

Michael O’Halloran has a hip issue
Michael O’Halloran has a hip issue (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:25pm, Fri 11 Dec 2020
Michael O’Halloran could miss St Johnstone’s clash with Livingston through injury following his run-in with Scott Brown last week.

The Celtic skipper was cleared by the Scottish Football Association earlier this week after it was ruled the collision which has left the Saints winger with “massive big stud marks” down the side of his hip was accidental.

Callum Booth is also a doubt with a thigh strain, but boss Callum Davidson will welcome back Craig Conway (broken nose) and Murray Davidson (concussion).

Livingston have midfielder Jason Holt back in their squad following a two-match ban.

Keaghan Jacobs underwent surgery this week on the foot injury which has sidelined him all season, with the midfielder set to be out for several more months.

Alan Lithgow is also still missing with a long-term hip injury.

