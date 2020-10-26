Michael Jacobs missing for Portsmouth
Portsmouth will be without Michael Jacobs for their Sky Bet League One clash with Northampton.
The midfielder limped out of Saturday’s win over Sunderland with a knee injury suffered early in the second half.
Pompey are awaiting the result of a scan, although manager Kenny Jackett said he fears Jacobs could miss up to two months.
Ellis Harrison (hamstring) is also missing, while new signing Jordy Hiwula is yet to make his debut.
Northampton have no fresh injury doubts following their home loss to Charlton.
Keith Curle changed his system but it did not pay off as the Cobblers fell to a 2-0 defeat.
He will still be unable to call on Jospeh Mills (ankle) and Scott Pollock (groin) after the pair underwent recent surgery.
Joe Nuttall (knee) is also missing while the likes of Benny Ashley-Seal and Ryan Watson will be pushing for recalls.