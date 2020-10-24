Michael Flynn staying grounded as Newport go top of League Two

Newport manager Michael Flynn insisted he will not get over confident after celebrating going top of League Two with a 3-0 win at his old club Bradford

It was their sixth win in eight matches – their best start to a season.

Newport took charge with a goal inside 45 seconds, Mickey Demetriou scoring with a low left-shot from Scott Twine’s cross.

Keeper Nick Townsend saved a shot from Billy Clarke and a header from Lee Novak before Newport scored a second a minute before half time with a right-foot shot from Padraig Amond two minutes after he came on as substitute.

They added a third goal in stoppage time with penalty from former Bradford player Mattty Dolan after Connor Wood brought down Twine.

Flynn, who played for Bradford for three years under current manager Stuart McCall, said: “This win completes a fantastic week. We have taken six points without conceding a goal. It is a massive return.

“It is our best start to a season and this was a fantastic win, but I am not getting carried away. There is a long way to go and I don’t just want to see our best start but our best finish.

“Our first goal was a great strike. Bradford are a goal threat and they came at us in the second half as we knew they would, but we just had to stay calm and we defended for our lives and played on the counter attack.

“I always enjoy coming back to Bradford. I am fond of the club and fond of the manager. It is just a shame there are no fans here. They were always very supportive in my time at the club.”

McCall said: “It was a tough afternoon against a good team. They are a side that have been together for a few years, they have momentum and confidence is high.

“I said before the game we wanted to have a go at them and put some pressure on them but to lose a goal after 45 seconds wasn’t the start we wanted. Then to lose a second goal just before half time was another blow.

“I thought in the second half we started to get into dangerous areas without creating much, but they are a good side and they are hard to break down. They defended really well, but we have to do better in the final third. We have been beaten by a really good side, but that does not excuse our poor performance.”