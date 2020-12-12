Michael Flynn critical of players and officials after Newport beaten

Newport boss Michael Flynn was critical of the performance of his players and the officials after slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Leyton Orient

Jamie Proctor gave the Sky Bet League Two leaders a first-half lead, but Orient hit back with purpose.

After Danny Johnson had squared matters with his 14th goal of the season, James Brophy scored the winner to give the O’s their fourth successive home league win and move them back into the play-off positions.

The Exiles remain three points clear at the top despite the reverse.

“We shot ourselves in the foot because the goals we gave away were really poor,” said Flynn. “Our distribution and choice of pass was poor and there was some really, really poor officiating.

“I won’t beat myself up about it because the players know in the dressing room that it wasn’t good enough and we should have had a point minimum easily.

“The goal we had ruled out should have been given. I have watched it again and it is a very, very poor decision from the officials.

“We should have scored more goals first half and we knew that if we got a second goal we would have won the game, but ultimately we lost the game because of poor defending and poor officiating.

“We should have killed them off and we have given them the impetus and they built on it. So fair play to them for doing that and taking their opportunities.”

Orient head coach Ross Embleton paid tribute to his side’s second-half display.

“I thought second half we were relentless in our approach,” he stated. “In the first half we had our moments but we looked a little bit under pressure because of the way we managed the game.

“We have shown everyone where we can be when we are at our best, but we have to be at our best to beat teams like Newport.

“A big part of the half-time message was how we were going to improve and the boys executed the game plan to perfection.

“I felt it was great having the crowd back and when that board went up in added time with seven minutes, I was just thinking ‘come on, let’s get over the line and make it an enjoyable day for everyone’. And hopefully the fans can go away and reflect on the result and the importance of making this place a fortress.

“The games keep coming thick and fast and so we need to build on this victory on Tuesday when we play at Morecambe. because it’s another important game.”