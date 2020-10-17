Michael Appleton keeping patient as Lincoln held at Fleetwood

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton believes patience is key after his side drew a blank away to Fleetwood

Town keeper Jayson Leutwiler was forced to make a string of top saves as the visitors failed to find the back of the net and they lost ground on leaders Ipswich at the summit.

Paddy Madden hit the crossbar for the hosts and substitute Barrie McKay went close at the death, but both side were forced to settle for a point.

“I thought we spot on, we were good,” said Appleton. “We were controlled. We knew what to expect, a lot of long straight passes into Ched Evans and looking to play off him.

“But I thought our two centre halves handled him really well and there was a good concentration throughout the group.

“I thought we had the big four or five chances in the game, apart from their last chance where we got a bit sloppy,” reflected Appleton.

“But there’s still loads to come from the group. We’re still a work in progress, even after the first few results where we’ve been fortunate enough to win the games.

“The players are as honest as the day’s long and they work hard on the training field, which is enjoyable.

“We just missed a lack of quality at the end, but we had five clearcut chances.

“For us to come here and play as well as we did was pleasing.”

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton is delighted with the progress his side are making, but stressed he is still bedding in a number of new players.

“I thought we were better last Friday,” reflected Barton, referring to his side’s impressive 4-1 home win over Hull.

“But it’s nice to have got our first clean sheet of the season. It wasn’t a boring 0-0 stalemate, though, both teams tried to win the game.

“I thought they had a really good spell at the start of the second half, but they’re a good side.

“They’re in the right position in the table, they have some good players and Appy (Michael Appleton) has got them organised really well.

“But I did feel we finished the game a little bit stronger and had really good chances late in the game to win it. I think a point is a fair result.

“We knew Lincoln were a good side coming in, so I’m not frustrated we’ve not managed to build on our win over Hull.

“When you have a really positive result like we did last week, then everybody. expects you to steamroll everybody here (at Highbury).

“But we knew just what a tough test that would be.

“We’re still putting together our team and we’re still waiting to bed everybody down.

“I’m really pleased with the group we’ve got and, you can see by the substitutes that we can carry enormous depth to the squad we’ve got.”