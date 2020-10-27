Michael Appleton delighted with Lincoln’s focus in victory at Crewe

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was pleased with resilience his side showed in the closing stages of a game they dominated until the dying minutes.

The Imps stayed top of Sky Bet League One by securing their third consecutive win after an impressive showing at Gresty Road, which inflicted only Crewe’s second home defeat of 2020.

But despite a largely one-sided contest, the visitors had to weather some late pressure.

Appleton said: “We were so focused and I didn’t really see us conceding to be honest.

“Crewe had us under pressure in the last 15 minutes when they hit a lot of crosses in, but the way we defended was pleasing.

“If you come to Crewe, who have had some good results this season, and dominate for 65 minutes and take a bit of pressure in the closing stages then I will take that.

“We were outstanding at times and we were in control, but I really want us to have that bit of a ruthless streak.”

Lincoln barely gave their opponents a kick in the opening half an hour, but wasted a glut of first-half chances before Harry Anderson turned and fired in from the edge of the box in the 39th minute.

Striker Tom Hopper headed against the crossbar when he was virtually standing on the goal-line to greet Timothy Eyoma’s cross.

It was the second time the Crewe bar was rattled, with Lewis Montsma surprising Will Jaaskelainen with a long-range effort in the first minute.

Montsma, though, failed to convert an easy finish from close in after Will Jaaskelainen parried James Jones’ strike. Following up, the defender poked his effort straight at Crewe goalkeeper with the goal gaping.

On Hopper’s embarrassing miss, Appleton added: “It looked more difficult for Tom Hopper to miss in the first half and while it was a bit frustrating from his point of view, he is still getting in there and trying to make it happen.”

Crewe saw more of the ball after the break but failed to trouble Alex Palmer, who saved a late effort from substitute Daniel Powell.

The Railwaymen’s best chance fell to Owen Dale shortly before the interval but Palmer was off his line quickly to block the attacker’s far-post effort.

Crewe boss Dave Artell said: “We were outfought at times. A lot of our players were below and they can’t be below par in a game like. I don’t think Lincoln had to work too hard for their three points tonight.

“How we go from where we were on Saturday to that performance shows why we are where we are. Now we need to move on and put this game behind us.”