Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future in further doubt after Premier League squad omission

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad.
Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League squad. - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:29pm, Tue 20 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad to cast even further doubt on his future at the club.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history but has now been omitted from both the Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil has not played a single minute for the Gunners since March 7, having initially been a mainstay of the team following Mikel Arteta’s appointment last year.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been left of of both Premier League and Europa League squads. - (Copyright PA Archive)

The German World Cup winner has been available this season until now but Premier League clubs had to name a 25-man squad after the closure of both the international and domestic transfer windows.

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos – also left out of both squads – Ozil will only be able to represent Arsenal Under-23s until 2021 at the earliest as his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Arsenal

PA