Matty Virtue commits future to Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
16:10pm, Wed 21 Oct 2020
Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue has signed a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old has played 45 games for the club, scoring six times, since joining from Liverpool in January 2019.

Manager Neil Critchley told the club website: “I am delighted Matty has decided to extend his stay with us at Blackpool until 2022.

“Matty is a combative, determined midfielder and someone who our supporters can identify with.

“At 23 years old, he has his best years ahead of him and I look forward to continue working with someone who is very highly thought of at the football club.”

Virtue added: “I’m very happy to be a part of what the gaffer is bringing to the club. I think the way he can bring the best out of me was a massive decision in me signing.”

