Matty Lund suspension-free and available for Rochdale return

Matty Lund will be available for Rochdale if their game against Crewe goes ahead
Matty Lund will be available for Rochdale if their game against Crewe goes ahead (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:39pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rochdale will have Matty Lund available after suspension if they take the field for the first time since December 19 against Crewe on Tuesday.

Dale’s previous fixture against Blackpool, set to take place on Boxing Day, was suspended with the club saying they could not play after a positive coronavirus test.

Lund missed his side’s 4-1 defeat to Gillingham while serving a one-game ban for five bookings, but could return against Crewe.

Paul McShane, Ryan McLaughlin, Ollie Rathbone, Jake Beesley and Gavin Bazunu have all been out in recent weeks but could return.

Crewe manager David Artell will have to make a late decision over the fitness of Olly Lancashire for the Spotland contest.

The defender was pulled from the game against Fleetwood in the warm-up after tweaking a calf muscle.

If he remains sidelined after his assessment on Monday, Travis Johnson could continue in the starting XI.

Midfielder Callum Ainley underwent hamstring surgery earlier this month and continues to be absent from the squad, while defender Perry Ng will serve the last game of his six-match suspension.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rochdale

Preview

PA