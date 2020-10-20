Matty Lund returns to haunt former club as Rochdale edge bottom side Burton
Midfielder Matty Lund returned to haunt his former club as his second goal of the season was enough to secure Rochdale’s first away win as they sent Burton to the bottom of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win.
Albion’s propensity for conceding early second-half goals came to the fore again as Lund deftly headed Aaron Morley’s 49th-minute free-kick into the far corner to break the deadlock at the Pirelli Stadium.
The nearest either side came to scoring in a keenly-contested first period was when Kane Hemmings smashed a left-footed effort against the post after excellent work on the left from Aston Villa loanee Indiana Vassilev, the young American turning provider having headed Albion’s first chance on goal onto the roof of the net just a minute before.
Lund came close to scoring a second but with Albion pushing for an equaliser it was Dale skipper Oliver Rathbone who almost doubled the visitors’ lead late on forcing goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara into a full-length save in the final minutes with a raking drive from distance.