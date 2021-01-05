Matty James returns to Leicester following Barnsley loan spell
Barnsley chief executive officer Dane Murphy admitted Matty James “will be missed at every level” after he returned to Leicester following a successful loan spell.
The 29-year-old midfielder made 13 starts and two substitute appearances during a three-month stay at Oakwell.
Murphy told the Reds’ website: “I cannot overstate the gratitude I have for all that Matty has done for the club in the first half of the season.
“His ability, character and leadership have impacted the squad in a way that cannot be quantified. He will be missed at every level and I’m happy that he has been able to prove he is still an elite player.
“This club has an excellent reputation of developing young talent and now some have an opportunity to prove themselves as we continue to push up the Sky Bet Championship table.”