Matt Taylor heaps praise on understrength Scunthorpe

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side made life difficult for themselves, but had nothing but high praise for beaten opponents Scunthorpe.

The Iron arrived in Devon without several players and staff members, who had either tested positive, or were forced to self-isolate, due to COVID-19 and they fought hard against an Exeter team that recorded a 3-1 win.

Two goals in quick succession form Joel Randall and Matt Jay put the Grecians firmly in control just before half-time, but Jai Rowe headed in just after the break to reduce the arrears.

However, Scunthorpe rarely threatened an equaliser and Jake Taylor – fresh from scoring in Tuesday’s win over Crawley Town and getting married the following day – wrapped up the points with Exeter’s third late in the game.

“Scunthorpe made that really difficult for us in the second half and full credit to them,” Taylor said. “I thought they were outstanding from start to finish.

“They have got real issues on and off the pitch, especially with the virus as well, so full credit to that Scunthorpe team because they showed real personality and character, which was exceptional and a credit to the club.

“We made life difficult for ourselves, but it was a strange game. We lost our left-back early through injury and in the second half, I just think we lost our way, got edgy and a few nerves seemed to kick in.

“There are a few issues there we need to address, both physical and mental. They had their moments, but we just needed to play the game in certain areas of the pitch.

“I have to give credit to the players that made an impact from the bench and the impact they had.”

Scunthorpe goalkeeper coach Paul Musselwhite took charge of the team in the absence of manager Neil Cox, who was forced to miss the game and self-isolate with his assistant, Mark Lillis, one of those that tested positive.

“We have conceded 17 goals this season and we have made mistakes,” he said. “Once again today the first goal was our reaction to giving the ball away. We were trying to keep our shape as much as possible, but where we gave the ball away in that area left us massively out of shape and they punished us for it.

“The second one is a goalkeeping error and Mark (Howard) has made a number of outstanding saves today and the last goal, we have tried to change the system a bit and get the ball forward and these things happen when you are chasing games.

“We had enough experience to relay the messages coming through. I spoke to the gaffer at half-time and straight after the game, he was pleased with the performance.”